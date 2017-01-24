Millcreek Supervisors Approve Fire and Emergency Services Commission

It's been a while in the works, but the Millcreek Supervisors approved the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commission. Many Millcreek Firefighters turned out for the meeting hoping for the ordinance to be approved.

There will be one representative from each of the five Millcreek Fire Departments, one from the Millcreek Paramedic Services, and three residents to be voted on by the Supervisors, with alternates for each.