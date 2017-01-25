Funding and Education In the State of Pennsylvania - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Funding and Education In the State of Pennsylvania

A special meeting today is all about finances in Edinboro as four different school district leaders from around the region will be meeting to talk about two things, money and education.

The superintendents will be holding a press conference to talk about the local school districts need for increased education funding in the state budget.

Those school districts are Iroquois, Corry Area, Conneaut Area and Girard.

Erie school district is not expected to take part in this meeting which will be taking place this morning at 10 a.m. 

We're told the press conference will focus on how the state's negative financial situation is making budgeting harder for these schools.

The schools are obviously looking to create and maintain programs and staffing in the districts, and that can become a challenge when the money isn't there.

The meeting is at 10 am Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit in Edinboro.     

We will have a crew at the meeting providing updates as they become available. 

No word yet on what kind of impact this meeting is expected to have on the state budget.

Stick with Erie News Now throughout the day as the meeting progresses. 

