Millcreek Township Police Try to ID Ulta Beauty Thief

Millcreek Township Police are trying to identify the man who stole over one thousand dollars worth of cologne from a beauty store.

It happened Tuesday at Ulta Beauty near the Millcreek Mall.

Police say the suspect made off with around $1,300 worth of men's cologne.

He was reportedly seen driving away in a silver SUV with no license plate. He is believed to be about 50-years old.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Millcreek Township Police at 814-833-7777.

