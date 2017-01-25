City Seeking State Funds for Development on Bayfront

The city is seeking some serious cash from the state in the hopes of developing the 12.5 acre lot that was home to the former GAF shingle plant.

The city is asking the state for $5 million dollars that could be used for infrastructure needs on the site for things like water lines, and utilities. This is all part of the state's redevelopment capital assistance program. The governor has opened up a small window only until February 3rd to put in requests. The program is a dollar for dollar match program where the city needs to acquire 50% or $2.5 million before sending their request to Harrisburg.

Some infrastructure work has already been done on the site when the new Bayfront Marriott Hotel and parking garage were built but more work still remains if they hope entice private developers to build there.

The site currently known as the Bayfront Place is owned by Erie Events who is in charge of the redevelopment. Erie Events already has a vision for what they hope the site will become.

Erie's Director of Economic and Community Development, Chris Mong says, if they could get this money it would be huge for the project. He says it's exactly what the city is looking for and they are very hopeful about the request.

“It's our job to continue to push for community and economic development, but it's ultimately up to Governor Wolf as to when the funding would be released but we're certainly working as hard as we can for the region to try to secure the funding,” Mong Said.

The new Bayfront Place when fully developed would cost around $300 million and bring it nearly $7 million dollars in taxes.