Busy Millcreek Voting District to Split

It will be much smoother for thousands of Millcreek residents to cast their votes on election days.



Wednesday, a judge approved a request by the Erie County Board of Elections, to split Millcreek District 23.

Currently, there are more than 3,400 voters in the district, which makes for significantly long lines and long wait times on election days.

At the current District 23 voting location of First Alliance Church, this past presidential election, many voters waited over 30 minutes to cast their votes, "Sometimes people get frustrated and they don't want to wait, so we just felt that given the size of the district which was probably twice the size as it ought to be, this was the time to make that change," said Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith.



Smith says the new District 25 will mean more costs needed to run it.

However, he says the last recent change in districts, is when the Board of Elections consolidated 6 election districts into 3, "We're constantly looking at ways to become efficient, be more efficient. In this case it will increase costs in the short run, but we feel that the cost is minimal compared to the better service we'll give," said Smith.

The Board of Elections is now looking for a voting location for the new district.

The voters affected by the change will be notified by mail of their new voting location, the change will happen ahead of this year's May primary election.