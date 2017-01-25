Frozen Danube river creates perfect conditions for ice hockey - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Frozen Danube river creates perfect conditions for ice hockey

Alison Daye, CNN -

Parts of the Danube River in Vienna, Austria, have frozen solid, attracting dozens of local residents to venture out onto the ice to skate and play ice hockey.

Cecille Apolinares, who has lived in the capital for 17 years, captured people playing ice hockey on the river. She told CNN: "The weather for this month is always negative. It's colder than the previous years. It was snowing last week but this week no snow ^and^ no rain."

Earlier in the month in Budapest, Hungary, the Danube river began to freeze over, leaving the surface covered in patches of ice.

"It was amazing to see the icy Danube River. I don't know how often this happens but I felt lucky to see it," Instagram user Erkan Kutlu told CNN from Budapest.




