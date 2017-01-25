Homicide Witnesses Stay Silent, Can They Be Charged?

A lack of witnesses has become a problem for police, as they investigate the city's three latest homicide cases.

In the two past homicides, friends and even family members were there, and transported their dying loved one to the hospital after being shot. But when questioned by police about what happened, they stayed silent.

Erie's police chief has expressed his frustrations over it.

So, we wanted to know, can uncooperative witnesses be charged for hindering police investigations?



On New Years Eve, Darren Germany, 28, was gunned down near a bar on Buffalo road in Erie.

Police a say the deadly shootout stemmed from a fight inside the bar, and spilled out onto the streets.

There were dozens of people inside the establishment, but nobody has come forward with information. There have been no arrest in that case.



On January 15th, a parking lot full of people witnessed Marcell Flemings, 26, gunned down.

Surveillance video caught about a dozens witnesses there, some broke up a fight between the victim and the suspect, just before the deadly shooting.

In this case, police identified the suspects through surveillance video, with no help from those witnesses.

Then two weeks later, this past Monday, family members rushed Lavell Beason to the emergency room as he bled from injuries from a bullet wound.

He was shot in the passenger seat of a van, and later died.

In this case, the family members not only told police they wouldn't talk, but that they'd get their own street justice.

And Defense Attorney John Carlson says those witnesses have no legal obligation to talk to police, "There's no legal duty for a citizen to come forward with information, so long as they are not involved in the crime," said Carlson. "There may be a strong civic and moral obligation, but there's no legal duty," Carlson continued.

"When crimes occur in these high crime depressed areas of the city, rarely now a days do you see citizens coming forward because they fear they will be retaliated against and seen as a snitch," said Carlson. "So, long after the police have packed up their things and gone home, remember these people have to go back and live in that community, and and they would rather bite off their tongue than be heard or known as a snitch," Carlson added.



But as District Attorney Jack Daneri further explains, there are certain circumstances where they can charge a witness for hindering a police investigation, "Certainly individuals who attempt to mislead the police, if we can show there was an intent to do so, to thwart the investigation, that at least props it up for consideration of that charge," said Daneri. "But individuals who indicate to the police that they don't know things, that's a little tougher, because it's difficult to prove what someone knows or doesn't know," Daneri continued.

While police have frustrations with witnesses not coming forward to help solve the crime and arrest a killer, it's a problem we've been reporting on for some time, for prosecutors.

The district attorneys office often has problems with witnesses not coming forward to testify at a preliminary hearing or a trial, or changing their story on the stand in fear, "It's not as if law enforcement and prosecutors aren't sensitive to the fact that people are also fearful of cooperating, we understand that, we know that," said Daneri. "But if you want to change your community it takes courage too," Daneri added.



Bishop Dwane Brock is a respected leader in Erie's African American community.

He says this is a very complex issue, witness aren't coming forward because of a mistrust in police and the criminal justice system.

And also because they're afraid to come forward out of a fear of retribution, or being labeled, "They want come forward, they want to come forth but they don't want to be labeled as a snitch, an informant working for the police. So those are very, very real concerns and real issues that people go through within the community," said Bishop Brock.

So, what are the answers? That's a question that may have an even more complex answer.

Bishop Brock says a start is having community and religious leaders, police, judicial leaders, and the community coming together to talk about the issues and ways to help.

He says another way to help, is ensuring young black men have good mentors in their lives, "A young man needs a father, in the absence of a father they need an uncle or a mentor that's going to teach them about what it is to be a man. That is absent within our community and that is one dynamic that we have to reclaim," said Bishop Brock.



Two Erie men are charged in the January 15th homicide of Marcell Flemings, in the parking lot of the Shell convenience store at 6th and Parade.

Merle Page Jr., 26, and Shawnquel Pennamon, 25, are both charged in connection with Flemings' death. Police say Page Jr. is the man who pulled the trigger.

Bishop Brock baptized all three young men. He says there was talk of retaliation, but is hopeful that wont happen.



Brock spoke at Flemings' funeral, "I know them all intimately, I know their families intimately, so it was a very, very serious situation, a very volatile situation that we now believe it's a very peaceful situation. The talk of retribution has died down and families are talking about coming together in the spirit of love and forgiveness, and that's what I like to see," Brock said. "This has a snowball effect and it needs to stop, it just needs to stop, you cannot change anything that happened in the yesterday, but we can prevent it from happening today and in the future," Brock continued.