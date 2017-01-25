Erie County District Attorney Requests Investigation into Office - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County District Attorney Requests Investigation into Office's Misuse of Funds

An employee in the Erie County District Attorney's Office was recently terminated as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds, District Attorney Jack Daneri confirmed to Erie News Now Wednesday.

Daneri says he froze the drug forfeiture and drug task force accounts late last week when the issue came to his attention.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified Monday and are handling the investigation.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

