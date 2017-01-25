More than 200 People From Erie Plan Trip to D.C.for March for Life

This week, four, full tour busses will leave Erie, and head to our nation's capital to participate in the annual March for Life. The 44th annual event will take place Friday, January 27 in Washington, D.C.

This year 220 people from Erie will be making the trip. They'll board the buses at St.George School on Peach Street after 11 p.m. Thursday.

There's been a waiting list for or seats, in case there are any last-minute cancellations. Students from St. George, Mercyhurst and Gannon Universities, church related groups and others will make the trip.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, Congressman Mike Kelly, Congressman Glenn Thompson, and other pro-life members of the PA congressional delegation will host a reception for the marchers from PA.

The Erie contingent will return to the area Saturday morning.

Weather was a huge factor in their travels last year--as the group got stuck on the highway for hours during a snowstorm. ##

