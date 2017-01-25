Snowy Stretch Ahead, With Lake-Effect from Thursday PM Through the Weekend, Into Monday

Spotty rain showers will occur overnight, along with some patchy fog in a few areas. After a mild start to the night, a strong cold front will cross the area, causing temperatures to drop to 36 degrees, late. Thursday will begin with a mix of rain and snow, but after temperatures fall from a morning high of 38, colder air will cause a changeover entirely to snow showers in the afternoon.

Lake-effect snow will occur, off-and-on, through Thursday night, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. Over that nearly 5 day stretch, 5" to 10" of snow is expected near the lakeshore, as well as in Meadville and Warren. 10" to 20" of snow will fall across the higher elevations of the snowbelt.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect through the weekend for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York.



Only about 3% of Lake Erie is covered in ice right now, and water temperatures are hovering around 35 degrees, which will serve as fuel for lake-effect snow. The increasing breeze will produce 3' to 6' waves on Lake Erie, and Small Craft Advisories are in effect.



Final list of top snow totals from the early-week Nor'easter, which produced wet snow in the eastern part of the area:

* Germania: 6.1"

* Emporium: 4.9"

* Galeton: 4.5"

* Allegany, NY: 4.3"

* Coudersport: 4.0"

* Brookland: 3.5"



I'll post an update on the lake-effect snow situation on Thursday evening. - Geoff Cornish