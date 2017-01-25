"It's Time For The Community To Stand Up"- Mothers Remember Sons Lost To Street Violence

"This is not what we born to be, this is not what we born to live. We have to do something. It's time for the community to stand up," said Yvette Jennings to a large crowd at McKinley Elementary School Wednesday, addressing the violence on Erie streets.

"It's encouraging to see that a lot of people are fed up. You take a look at what's happening. Who wants to move to a city where there's a homicide constantly?" said Joseph Kress, retired Erie Police Officer.

Members of Erie United Parents, the Clergy and Erie's Blue Coats came together to put on the rally. The main speakers were creators of Erie UP, Yvette Jennings and Vanessa Belen, who have both lost sons to street violence.

People who came out to the rally say they are concerned about the increase of violence especially in the teens and young adults.

"My son had asked me why is all of his friends dying, and there was no explanation I could give him," said Tia Walker, a concerned mother.

"I think it's top priority. We're tired of seeing people that we love, and people that we grew up with dead and we have to go to funerals back to back, over and over, because people get mad and want to pull out guns and shoot people," said Emmanuel Fos, a 17-year-old in the community.

The mother of Marcell Flemings who was killed in a shooting homicide a week ago spoke at the rally saying enough is enough and action needs to be taken.

"The people, parents speak up, and tell what you know about your children. Talk to your children," urged Sherrie Taylor, Fleming's mother.

Others agree with her saying there's been enough talk.

"Talk is cheap. Action is the most important thing they can do," said Kress.

"Well they need to go out in the community and see what these kids are lacking. Is there something more that they need to be doing in the community, do we need to keep these kids busy out in the community?" said Walker.

"We need to all come together and just stop the violence, we all just need to stop shooting and trying to kill each other," pleaded Fos.

Also addressed was the recent homicide and the lack-of response from witnesses. People urged others to come forth to help the police solve this homicide.

Erie Police did address the crowd as well, the Deputy Chief speaking of working together with the community, saying "we believe this can work. We want this to work."

