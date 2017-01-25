Students Explore Erie's Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Exceptional high school students got the chance to see how the American dream can unfold in their very own city. Collegiate Academy students learned about entrepreneurship and met with some local business pioneers.

It's part of the newly founded program called Reaching Innovators Face to Face (RIFF).

It's a job shadowing program that is designed to expose students to non-traditional career roles.

Creator of RIFF, Russell Taylor said, "one of the most important things is knowing that there are alternative career oaths that can lead you back to Erie." He added, "a lot of the people don't think about the businesses you'll see here, like film businesses and things exist in Erie, and [if] students are aware of them, hopefully, they will find their own place here."

The Renaissance Centre is an ideal place many entrepreneurs go to establish their new business with a community of other out-of-the-box thinkers.