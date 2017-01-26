Making Fitness Resolutions Stick

Believe it or not, we are almost through the first month of the year, which means it's time to check in and see how those new years resolutions are going.

At iRock Fitness, folks are starting their day breaking a sweat with a group fitness class.

That is the usual scene during the 6 o'clock hour, but some of you "resolutioners" may still be starting your days off in bed.

Unfortunately many people struggle with making those new years resolutions stick, but now that we are almost into the month of February, iRock Fitness is sharing some tips for staying on track.

Even if you haven't started your resolution yet, it's never to late to get the ball rolling.

"Well interestingly enough a lot of people wait until like right now to even start or they haven't started yet but its not too late don't feel bad, this is something everybody really really goes through," said Matt Pribonic, co-owner of iRock Fitness and FitnessU.

Another piece of advice from Matt, break up your 1 hour work out into 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of strength training, or whatever combination you feel comfortable with.

"Group fitness is one of the most motivating things you can be involved with because you're around like minded people, you're getting good instruction and the class doesn't stop. And that's really what we need to get in shape and be invigorated is a workout that doesn't really end for a whole hour... you keep going and feel really good when you're done," Matt adds.

If you're feeling tired you can always stick to a nice long walk to burn those calories too.

If you have questions or would like to get started with your fitness goals, visit iRock Fitness located at 2312 W 15th St, Erie, PA 16505.

You can also visit their website at www.irockfitnesserie.com.