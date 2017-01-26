Erie Police Make Arrest After Overnight Axe Fight - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Make Arrest After Overnight Axe Fight

One man is facing charges, after police break-up an axe fight in the city.

It happened shortly after midnight Thursday, around East 8th and German Streets.

Police say two men who appeared "highly intoxicated" got into an argument. They then started hitting each other in the head with an axe.

Both men went to UPMC Hamot for treatment. Police say the injuries aren't too serious.

They did end up arresting one of the men. He was allegedly acting a little rowdy at the hospital.

That man is expected to be charged later Thursday.

Police have not yet released any names.

