State Prison in Pittsburgh to Close, SCI Mercer Spared

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has decided to close the State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh by the end of June, sparing four other prisons, including SCI Mercer, that were under consideration.

The Department of Corrections expects to save about $81 million per year with the closing.

All current SCI Pittsburgh employees will be offered a job within the Department of Corrections, according to a news release. The inmates will also be relocated to facilities with available beds.

The Department of Corrections announced January 6th it was considering five prisons with the intention of closing two because of an anticipated budget deficit and reduction in the inmate population.

SCI Frackville, Mercer, Retreat and Waymart were previously under consideration.

In the end, the Department of Corrections says closing a larger institution like Pittsburgh made it possible to achieve the same cost savings as closing two smaller prisons and minimized the impact on the staff, economy and community.