Help Erie Law Enforcement Find Fugitives

Breeann Shalkham Breeann Shalkham
Heather Dempsey Heather Dempsey

Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement, to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they're looking for Breeann Shalkham, 26.
Sheriffs want her for a probation violation warrant for possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

They're also asking for your help, in finding Heather Dempsey, 27.
She is also wanted for possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie county sheriff's warrant division, at 451-7436.

