Three Northwestern Pennsylvania Residents Prosecuted for Welfare Fraud

Pennsylvania's Office of the Inspector General has prosecuted three people from northwestern Pennsylvania for fraudulently receiving public assistance. They are among 19 people who will pay a total of $64,459.32 in restitution to the state.

  • Jessie Bacon, 35, of Linesville in Crawford County, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $2,431 in SNAP benefits. She is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14. She is disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.
  • Justin Garver, 27, of Erie in Erie County, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $1,956 in SNAP benefits. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14. He is disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.
  • Brandi Northrop, 27, of Saegertown in Crawford County, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $2,608 in SNAP benefits. She is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14. She is disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.

People can report suspected fraud using a tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visiting www.oig.state.pa.us. Tips can remain anonymous.

