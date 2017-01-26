Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort Hopes to Reopen Soon After Warm Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort Hopes to Reopen Soon After Warm Weather Woes

Posted: Updated:
Mt Pleasant Mt Pleasant

Owners of the small, family-run Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort near Edinboro are hoping to be back open in a few days, if the weather cooperates.

Mt. Pleasant has been closed since last Saturday after much of the snow covering the slopes was lost due to unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rain.

The thaw coming during what is normally a busy time.

And it came after a tough year last winter, when mild weather kept the resort from opening until after the Christmas season, and after owners made significant upgrades.

Still they are taking the setbacks in stride and just hoping the forecast of cold and snow is accurate, allowing them to reopen soon.

Owner Doug Sinsabaugh said, "Well it is going to be a good thing to get people back on the slopes again so we are excited. We are ready to fire the snow guns up as soon as the temperature allows us to do so."

The slopes and tubing run are heavily used by area school groups and families.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com