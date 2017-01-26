Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort Hopes to Reopen Soon After Warm Weather Woes

Owners of the small, family-run Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort near Edinboro are hoping to be back open in a few days, if the weather cooperates.

Mt. Pleasant has been closed since last Saturday after much of the snow covering the slopes was lost due to unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rain.

The thaw coming during what is normally a busy time.

And it came after a tough year last winter, when mild weather kept the resort from opening until after the Christmas season, and after owners made significant upgrades.

Still they are taking the setbacks in stride and just hoping the forecast of cold and snow is accurate, allowing them to reopen soon.

Owner Doug Sinsabaugh said, "Well it is going to be a good thing to get people back on the slopes again so we are excited. We are ready to fire the snow guns up as soon as the temperature allows us to do so."

The slopes and tubing run are heavily used by area school groups and families.