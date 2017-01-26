Development Finally Occurs at Former Koehler Brewery Site

There's finally some development at the old Koehler Brewery site on State Street.

Dave Hallman Hyundai is building a new service center for the dealership. It will include 12 service bays, a two-story parts facility, a car wash, a quick lube pit, and an area for customers to relax while their cars are being serviced. The cost of the project is over $2 million.



There have been some grandiose plans for the site, including the preservation of the brewery building that eventually was torn down in 2006. But, Mayor Joe Sinnott is glad with the way things turned out.

"I think it's good that Hallman's is expanding there. They've always been an anchor in that neighborhood for many, many years. They've stayed with the city. They've stayed right there in downtown, and it's nice to see them be able to expand their operations," he said.

The new building should be completed in early spring, with renovations to the existing building to follow.

