Erie County's Financial Watchdog Taking Action After DA's Office Investigation

We're learning more on the alleged misuse of funds in the Erie county district attorney's office.

The county controller is taking steps, to make sure possible abuse cannot happen again.

Erie County Controller Mary Schaaf is the financial watchdog for the county taxpayers.

She says, as a criminal investigation is underway into possible misuse of funds in the DA's office, she assures taxpayers she is taking action.

Thursday morning, Schaaf met with Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri, to talk about controls going forward.

As we've been reporting, State Police are conducting an investigation into inconsistencies discovered in bookkeeping records.

The State Police Bureau of Investigations in Harmarville, near Pittsburgh, are now handling the case.

The DA's office discovered the discrepancies, when payments from the drug forfeiture funds and drug task force funds weren't handed out to police agencies in time.



Schaaf would not comment to Erie News Now about the case, as it's an ongoing state police investigation.



But she did tell us the DA's office is being cooperative, and together, they're taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again, "We are working together, sharing our paperwork, and also talking about what controls can be put in for the checks and balances, in order to prevent any future incidents from happening," said Schaaf.

The individual associated with the drug task force and drug forfeiture accounts has been fired.