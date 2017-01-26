Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges During Erie Traffic Stop

A loaded handgun and drugs are now off the streets following a traffic stop in the city Wednesday.

Erie Police arrested and charged Tony Richardson, 29, who they say was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers say Richardson admitted to having a loaded .380 caliber handgun under his seat, as well as 11 bags of suspected marijuana and a bag of suspected crystal meth.

District Judge Dominick DiPaolo arraigned Richardson Thursday morning and sent him to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.