Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges During Erie Traffic Stop - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges During Erie Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:
Tony Richardson Tony Richardson

A loaded handgun and drugs are now off the streets following a traffic stop in the city Wednesday.

Erie Police arrested and charged Tony Richardson, 29, who they say was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers say Richardson admitted to having a loaded .380 caliber handgun under his seat, as well as 11 bags of suspected marijuana and a bag of suspected crystal meth.

District Judge Dominick DiPaolo arraigned Richardson Thursday morning and sent him to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com