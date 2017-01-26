Hamot Health Foundation Funds Deep Brain Stimulation Research

A UPMC doctor accepted a check Thursday to help fund deep brain stimulation research.

The Hamot Health Foundation will provide $300,000 over the next three years, so UPMC Hamot can participate in the research.

It will help doctors understand how the nerves convey movement, so they can better treat Parkinson's disease.

Deep brain stimulation is a procedure that treats symptoms associated with movement disorders.

Dr. Mark Richardson, who is the director of epilepsy and movement disorders surgery at UPMC Presbyterian, is leading the research.