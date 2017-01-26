Woman Faces Criminal Charges After Police Find Fentanyl In W. NY Apartment

A 27 year old woman from Jamestown, New York is facing criminal charges tonight after an investigation into the sales and trafficking of illegal drugs. Tomasina Melice is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl inside a Broadhead Avenue apartment.

Investigators, including New York State Police and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, used a search warrant to get into the residence.

Seven grams of fentanyl was located inside. Melice was arrested and later jailed.