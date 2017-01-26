Woman Faces Criminal Charges After Police Find Fentanyl In W. NY - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Faces Criminal Charges After Police Find Fentanyl In W. NY Apartment

Posted: Updated:

A 27 year old woman from Jamestown, New York is facing criminal charges tonight after an investigation into the sales and trafficking of illegal drugs. Tomasina Melice is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl inside a Broadhead Avenue apartment.
Investigators, including  New York State Police and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, used a search warrant to get into the residence.
Seven grams of fentanyl was located inside. Melice was arrested and later jailed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com