Loss of Internet Leads to Issues at Local Health Center

For Dr. John Balmer, a digital dilemma is making life difficult at his practice.

“This is a disaster for us and for our patients," said Dr. Balmer. “It’s just unbelievable that they haven’t been able to fix this.”

Since Monday, the Spartansburg Regional Health Center has had no access to the internet.

"We're already at a disadvantage out here being rural,” said Spartansburg Regional Health Center Director of IT Garrett Culver. “But to have not internet at all, is another story."

For four days, staff members have been unable to cross check medications, order blood tests, check patient insurances, or process credit cards

"It's frustrating because in 2017, everything is digital,” said Culver. “You can't run a business without being online, and so to be completely off for four days, is just unbelievable."

The health center also can't send lab results to their "Patient Portal," which is a search engine on their website for patients to review their medical records.

While the lack of internet has been an inconvenience for patients, staff members hope the issue is fixed before it becomes an emergency.

"What I'm worried about, is when the flood gates open, when things come back on, we're going to get so much information, that we're going to have to plow through and we don't know what is missing." said Dr. Balmer.

Until the issue is fixed, patients can still access their records at the health center in person.

For more information, check out:

https://www.spartansburgmedical.com/