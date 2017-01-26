Chrisette Michele: Why I sang at Trump inauguration - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chrisette Michele: Why I sang at Trump inauguration

Posted: Updated:
Jason Kurtz, CNN -

Though Chrisette Michele may not have missed a single note during her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration, the choice to sing for the nation's 45th president didn't strike the right chord with her entire fan base.

The 34-year-old vocalist has faced massive backlash -- largely on social media -- and even lost a potential television credit from Spike Lee, who nixed the idea of using one of her songs in his new Netflix series.

"You were supposed to mentor me through this moment, I mean you came before us, you taught us all of the 'art for change,'" responded Michele, when asked by CNN's Brooke Baldwin for her reaction to Lee's statements and decision.

Appearing on Thursday's live broadcast of "Newsroom," Michele detailed her reasoning for accepting the inauguration invite in the first place.

"I said, 'We have to be seen, somebody's got to see us.' The Democrats aren't even coming, I've got to be one, and I've got to be there."

The Grammy winner has released "No Political Genius," a spoken word track that comes in direct response to recent criticism.

"If we're artists, if we're supposed to be the people who shake the world with our art, then we've got to stand on stages where we're uncomfortable, and tell our truth," Michele said

Though the singer-songwriter did not speak directly to the commander in chief during the ceremonies, she says her message to Trump is clear.

"This is what we look like," she told Baldwin. "I want him to know what we have to say, what we think."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/01/26/chrisette-michele-inauguration-trump-cnn-newroom-brooke-baldwin.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com