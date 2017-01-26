Snow Increases Overnight, 1" by Dawn for Lakeshore, 1" to 3" Tonight for Snowbelt

Snow is underway in many inland areas, and we're beginning to see some snow near the lakeshore as well. Here are some very early snowfall reports from Thursday evening:

* Harborcreek (Inland side): 2.5"

* Warren / McKean County Line: 1.0"

* Saegertown: 1.0"



Snow showers will increase overnight, bringing about an inch of snow to the lakeshore. 1" to 3" of snow will fall in the snowbelt, tonight. Under plenty of clouds, a blustery breeze will blow and temperatures will fall to 30 degrees.



Friday will be a cloudy, snowy day with lake-effect snow accumulating another 1" to 3". Temperatures along the lakeshore will only rise to 34 degrees, with many inland areas staying at or below freezing.



Through Monday, 5" to 10" of snow is expected near the lakeshore, as well as in Meadville and Warren. 10" to 20" of snow is possible across the higher elevations of the snowbelt.



A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect through the weekend for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York.



A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Warren County.



Only about 3% of Lake Erie is covered in ice right now. Water temperatures are hovering around 35 degrees, which will serve as fuel for lake-effect snow. The blustery wind will produce 5' to 8' waves on Lake Erie, and Small Craft Advisories continue. - Geoff