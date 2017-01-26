Woman Rescued From Small Kitchen Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Rescued From Small Kitchen Fire

Posted: Updated:
HARBORCREEK, Pa. -

A fire broke out at a senior living home on E Lake Rd, where a woman was trapped inside. 

Multiple fire crews were called out just after 10, Thursday evening, to a kitchen fire at the Harborcreek Senior Living Apartments.

Crews quickly freed the entrapped woman from her apartment, and extinguished the fire.

Emergency crews transported the victim to UPMC-Hamot for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com