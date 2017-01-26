Chancellor Frank Brogan Talks Merging State Universities - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chancellor Frank Brogan Talks Merging State Universities

EDINBORO, Pa. -

Calling the current State System of Operations, "un-sustainable", Chancellor Frank Brogan of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, announced today a  sweeping review of the 14 state-owned university's.
The state system, including Edinboro University's enrollment, includes 105,000 students.
Brogan, made these comments during a State of the System speech Thursday morning in Harrisburg. He said all options will be considered, including mergers or even closing institutions, when officials meet in the future. 
Since 2010,state enrollment has dropped overall by 12%.  
Some individual campuses have seen losses of 30%.
 

