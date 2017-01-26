Rock For Kids Raises Money to Benefit Multiple Child Charities

Many came out to Oasis Pub Thursday evening to support Rock for Kids, a benefit for children's charities held by GE Transportation. Rock for Kids, is a preview event for their yearly, "Bids for Kids" event held at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Rock for Kids featured celebrity bartenders from GE Transportation and music by Philament, a band made up of GE Transportation program team members.

People enjoyed music from the 70s-2000s all for a great cause.

The event benefited Make-A-Wish, Boys and Girls Club of Erie, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Event Chair for Bids for Kids, Nigel Corea said, "GE Transportation really cares about the community, especially the children of Erie. As I said, 22 years in a row now doing Bids for Kids, and children are our future, GE Transportation definitely cares about them."

They expect to have raised $3,000 from tonight's event.