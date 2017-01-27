New art exhibit highlights Erie's growing refugee population - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New art exhibit highlights Erie's growing refugee population

ERIE, Pa. -

Two local photographers are showcasing their work of refugees moving to Erie.

It's called the Rustbelt's New Americans, and it was unveiled Thursday night at the BLOOM Collaborative on E. 26th St. The project led showcases 30 photos of new Americans and their stories.

Most of the refugees in the project come from the Middle East -- countries such as Iraq and Syria --, but also South Sudan, and suffered through war and other violence.

Erie Reader Photographer Maitham Basha-Agha and local photographer Erica Whitling combined on the project. Basha-Agha is also a refugee, coming to Erie from Iraq in 2000.

He hopes the project will breaks stereotypes of refugees.

"We need to move away from the stigma that all these refugees come and collect welfare and live on SSI, which is not the case here," said Basha-Agha, an East High School and Edinboro University of Pa. graduate.

"Being here in Erie and coming to the United States, this is a great opportunity," said Zamen Abo-Zebiba, 28, of Erie, who emigrated from Iraq in 1990 at the age of three.

An estimated 10,000 refugees call Erie home, about one-tenth of the city's population.

