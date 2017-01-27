Locals Head To March For Life In Washington D.C. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Many people left Erie late Thursday night, to attend to the 44th Annual March For Life in Washington D.C. Friday.

Over 200 people filled the four buses that made their way to the capital.

People For Life have been chartering buses for those who wanted to attend for many years.

Those attending include groups from Mercyhurst and Gannon University, students from Saint George School, families and individuals.

This years group is larger then most, they even had a waiting list.

Vice President of People For Life, Marielle Lafaro said she thinks people realize how it is such a positive experience.

"I think people are inspired and their finding optimism, and they're finding hope in this. It's exciting to be able to find your voice especially united with other peoples' voice for a common cause," said Lafaro.

One of the buses experienced mechanical issues causing it to be delayed for about two hours.

