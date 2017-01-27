Erie Kennel Club Prepares for Annual Dog Show

It's a big weekend here at the Bayfront Convention Center that many look forward to every year.

The Erie Kennel Club is hosting it's annual dog show.

If you are interested in heading down to see all the pooches you have two chances to do so.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Admission is just 6 dollars for adults and 3 dollars for children over the age of 3.

For more information you can visit the Erie Kennel Clubs website.

