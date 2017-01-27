Erie Kennel Club Prepares for Annual Dog Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Kennel Club Prepares for Annual Dog Show

Posted: Updated:

It's a big weekend here at the Bayfront Convention Center that many look forward to every year.

The Erie Kennel Club is hosting it's annual dog show.

If you are interested in heading down to see all the pooches you have two chances to do so.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Admission is just 6 dollars for adults and 3 dollars for children over the age of 3.    

For more information you can visit the Erie Kennel Clubs website
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com