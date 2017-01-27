Lyft Ride Sharing Service Expands to Erie Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lyft Ride Sharing Service Expands to Erie Area

Another ride sharing service has expanded to the Erie area as part of a 40 city expansion this week.

Lyft allows people to request a ride from local drivers and pay for the trip, all through its app.

You can travel solo or with up to three friends under the standard rate. Lyft Plus uses a larger vehicle with six seats.

Lyft

  • Base Fare- $1.30
  • Cancel Penalty - $5.00
  • Cost Per Mile - $1.05
  • Cost Per Minute - $0.20
  • Maximum Fare - $200.00
  • Minimum Fare - $4.90
  • Scheduled Ride Cancel Penalty - $10.00
  • Service Fee - $1.55
  • PA Surcharge - *1% of Trip Cost

Lyft Plus

  • Base Fare - $2.30
  • Cancel Penalty - $7.00
  • Cost Per Mile - $1.80
  • Cost Per Minute - $0.25
  • Maximum Fare - $200.00
  • Minimum Fare - $6.20
  • Scheduled Ride Cancel Penalty - $10.00
  • Service Fee - $1.55
  • PA Surcharge - *1% of Trip Cost

Lyft plans to start operating in 100 cities this year.

You can estimate the cost of a trip, see a map of where you can go, and learn more about Lyft here.

