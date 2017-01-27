Lyft Ride Sharing Service Expands to Erie Area

Another ride sharing service has expanded to the Erie area as part of a 40 city expansion this week.

Lyft allows people to request a ride from local drivers and pay for the trip, all through its app.

You can travel solo or with up to three friends under the standard rate. Lyft Plus uses a larger vehicle with six seats.

Lyft

Base Fare- $1.30

Cancel Penalty - $5.00

Cost Per Mile - $1.05

Cost Per Minute - $0.20

Maximum Fare - $200.00

Minimum Fare - $4.90

Scheduled Ride Cancel Penalty - $10.00

Service Fee - $1.55

PA Surcharge - *1% of Trip Cost

Lyft Plus

Base Fare - $2.30

Cancel Penalty - $7.00

Cost Per Mile - $1.80

Cost Per Minute - $0.25

Maximum Fare - $200.00

Minimum Fare - $6.20

Scheduled Ride Cancel Penalty - $10.00

Service Fee - $1.55

PA Surcharge - *1% of Trip Cost

Lyft plans to start operating in 100 cities this year.

You can estimate the cost of a trip, see a map of where you can go, and learn more about Lyft here.