Counting the Homeless

About 40 volunteers will fan out tonight for an annual survey of Erie County's homeless population.

Last year they counted more than 400 homeless in shelters, but only 10 people not getting shelter.

The effort is focusing on people who are not getting help and living in the cold, and making sure they are offered assistance, including food and shelter.

Michael Wehrer of the Erie VA Medical Center said, "Tonight is when we're out to see exactly how many people are without shelter on the street in cars, through the night. It is really cold. We want to be able to identify who they are and offer them services."

Agencies involved in the count include Erie County government, the Erie VA Medical Center and the Erie United Methodist Alliance.

