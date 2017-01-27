More Than 1,000 Dogs Vying for Best in Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Than 1,000 Dogs Vying for Best in Show

Show dogs from 32 states and Canada will be strutting their stuff this weekend at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Kennel Club show.

Crews today were setting up the show rings.

And a few owner-handlers were getting in some last minute practice.

Most of the dogs will be in the rings, but others will compete in obedience and agility trials.

And there will be a special event for puppies.

Owners say the keys to success include patience and practice.

Chuck Moyer said, "They will listen, you just have to have the patience. Sometimes you have to do something 100 times to get in their head, other times just once."

More than 150 breeds will be represented at the two day show.

Competition begins at 8 am both Saturday and Sunday.

