EUP President Addresses University's Future - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EUP President Addresses University's Future

Posted: Updated:
Edinboro fraternity suspended after allegations of misconduct Edinboro fraternity suspended after allegations of misconduct

The President of Edinboro University is reaching out to students, faculty, and the community.

Dr. Fred Walker is responding to remarks by the Chancellor of the State System of Higher Education who says the merger, or closing, of some of the 14 state- owned universities, is a possibility.  Chancellor Frank Brogan said the universities are unsustainable due to declining enrollment, budget deficits that keep growing, and classes that are not relevant in preparing students for careers.
   

President Walker admits his university has all of those problems, but he vows that there will be an Edinboro University in the years to come.

"I'm betting my entire future and life on that.  I believe it.  I believe this university has a solid mission and a solid footing in this region of the state.  So that's why I'm here, to try to help do the tough work, and it's going to be tough work," he said.

Chancellor Brogan is bringing in a consultant to conduct an analysis of the 14 universities. But, Walker says Edinboro is ahead of the game. He has been reviewing the university's operations, finances, and academic programs, since he arrived on campus in July.  Three groups, comprised of students, staff, alumni, and employers, joined the review process last month. Their reports are due in about two weeks.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com