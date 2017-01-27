EUP President Addresses University's Future

The President of Edinboro University is reaching out to students, faculty, and the community.

Dr. Fred Walker is responding to remarks by the Chancellor of the State System of Higher Education who says the merger, or closing, of some of the 14 state- owned universities, is a possibility. Chancellor Frank Brogan said the universities are unsustainable due to declining enrollment, budget deficits that keep growing, and classes that are not relevant in preparing students for careers.



President Walker admits his university has all of those problems, but he vows that there will be an Edinboro University in the years to come.

"I'm betting my entire future and life on that. I believe it. I believe this university has a solid mission and a solid footing in this region of the state. So that's why I'm here, to try to help do the tough work, and it's going to be tough work," he said.

Chancellor Brogan is bringing in a consultant to conduct an analysis of the 14 universities. But, Walker says Edinboro is ahead of the game. He has been reviewing the university's operations, finances, and academic programs, since he arrived on campus in July. Three groups, comprised of students, staff, alumni, and employers, joined the review process last month. Their reports are due in about two weeks.

