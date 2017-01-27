Review of Erie School District's Recovery Plan Continues

The Pennsylvania Department of Education's review of the Erie School District's financial recovery plan is taking longer than expected.

The review was supposed to be done today, but the department of needs more time.

Facing a $10 million deficit next school year, the Erie School District submitted the state-mandated plan on December 6. The plan outlines what the district needs to become financially stable. The district is asking for an extra $31 million in funding.

According to the district’s chief financial officer Brian Polito, the Department of Education is now compiling a summary of the recovery plan for the secretary of education, who must approve it.

It will then go to Governor Tom Wolf, who will then determine funding for the district.

Until Gov. Wolf makes a decision, school directors must consider drastic cuts, including the possible closure of all four Erie high schools.

“We spend less than 89% of the school districts in the state on a per-pupil basis,” said Polito. “We've cut everything we can locally. Because of our tax base, we can't even raise enough revenue through tax increases to fill that deficit, so we are going to need some help."

As of right now, it's unclear when the Department of Education will finishing reviewing the financial plan, but Polito expects it to be done within the next two weeks.