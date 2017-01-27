Western NY Man Arrested After Being Found With 58 Bags of Heroin

A 25 year old man is facing charges after police in Jamestown, New York found him with 58 bags of heroin. Devonte Chandler is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Investigators from the Jamestown Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at a home along Newland Avenue and found Chandler in possession of the drug.

Officers also located a woman at the same residence. She was in possession of 14 grams of Marijuana and became disorderly during the search. ##