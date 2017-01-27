King Cobra Karate Kicks Off 2017 Martial Arts Championship

Students of all ages made their way to the 2017 King Cobra Karate Martial Arts Championship. Over 300 participating in this year's tournament from ages four to 64, from across the United States and Canada.

"It's really exciting for people to come here and be in their hometown, especially for our students, and compete against people from other countries, other states, other styles even," said Hillary Weston, Owner of King Cobra Karate.

"You get out of the bubble, you get out of where you live and the way you see everything and you cross the border. I know America, Canada we're very similar, however little things," said Blake Patterson, one of the coaches for Team Canada.

Competing with such diverse teams really helps expose them to techniques they may otherwise wouldn't have had the opportunity to experience.

"They come and they do excellent Kata's and they have pretty good fighting as well, and they're more of a traditional style versus a more open martial arts style," said Derek Ficeks, a third degree black-belt at King Cobra Karate.

No matter where they come from, they all bring the core values of marital arts.

"First and foremost it's about character development. Trophies happen, but it's how you're developing as a person. and a lot of times learning how to win and lose is a very big deal in life. We want children who can cope with winning properly, not brag, and cope with losing, not make excuses, and that's the essence of why we come," said Patterson.

In the end, they're all there to have a great time.

"It's fun to meet new people and make new friends," said Cody Houghton, a red belt for Team PKW Canada.

"It's really fun to compete against new people and see new people," said Aaron Thayer, a conditional belt for Team PKW Canada.

The main competition begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center. The event is open to the public, 10 dollars for adults, and 8 dollars for children 11 and under.