Meadville's Voodoo Brewery launches expanded production facility

More beers will soon be flowing from Meadville's Voodoo Brewery.

Owners unveiled their new production facility Friday night, that makes them the second largest craft beer producer in Western Pennsylvania.

"This allows us to kind of open up some of the markets we've wanted to get in or we've had to pull back from or withdraw from totally," said Kirt Rachocki, Voodoo's head brewer.

"We're always going to stay in Meadville, we're happy to be here and we want to grow within our community," said Matteo Rachocki, Voodoo's chief financial officer.

The $900,000 project that transformed the old 84 Lumber site along Bessemer St. The Crawford County Economic Progress Alliance sold Voodoo the site last fall, and the EPA provided a portion of the funding.

"It's just a great project, it's a win-win for everybody," said Bill Bragg, Crawford County EPA president. "It's a win for the community, a win for them."

And follows up a big year of expansion, after opening their brew pub in Erie last fall, their third overall. The facility gives Voodoo the capacity to nearly quadruple their production from nearly 2,300 barrels of beer, to roughly 10,000 barrels each year. Brewing will also continue at their Meadville pub.

"They'll be able to focus specifically and only on our pub draft and barrel-aging program," Matteo said regarding the beers produced at the pub.

Voodoo's new facility illustrates the growth in the craft beer industry, which generates over $4.5 billion in Pennsylvania each year, and over $55 million nationwide, according to Brewers Association's 2014 data.

As for opening additional brewpubs, the Rachocki brothers say that's something they're considering. But right now, they want to make sure this facility is as good as it can be.

"We're trying not to grow too aggressively, we're all a little cognizant of getting too big too quick."

Proof that people are hopped up on craft beer, and the new facility is ready to meet the demand.

"It's a lot more Voodoo all the time," Kirt said.

Voodoo is also expected to hold outdoor community events during warmer weather seasons, Kirt said.