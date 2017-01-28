2017 Wing Cook Off - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2017 Wing Cook Off

For the past 15 years, Erie area wing lovers have gathered to vote for the best of the best.  Saturday, 5 restaurants and a VFW are vying to take down 8 time Peoples Choice champ, Odis 12.

The annual competition judges on a variety of different categories: best of hot, BBQ, mild, non-traditional, most creative, and best ranch for kids.

However, what all the competitors want to take home is the Peoples Choice award.

In general, folks are there to just enjoy the wings, and they think Erie has some of the best.

“I like the hot, I like the spicy.  And you know, getting to try a different wing of a different flavor, you know it brings something different for you to try.  And you know, it's good for the area,” says Jeffrey Matts, of Erie.

We're the top, we beat Buffalo out, we took Buffalo over, says Matthew Wroblewski, of Wattsburg.

Youll have to wait a little longer to find out who comes out on top in 2017.  Classy 100s Breakfast Club show will announce the winners Tuesday morning.

