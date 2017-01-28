Erie School Board Plans to Name CFO Polito as Next Superintendent

Erie's Public Schools officials confirmed they have reached a tentative plan to approve their chief financial officer, 48-year-old Brian Polito as the next superintendent of district. Polito has served as the CFO for the last two years. He has over over 15 years experience in education, focused primarily on finances and administration. He worked for both the General McLane and North East school districts. Polito spent two years as assistant superintendent at North East.

The school board has called a special meeting at East High School, Wednesday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. to vote on the proposed successor to Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, and approve a tentative three year contract. They have offered Polito an annual salary of $176,800. Superintendent Badams is currently making $185,000. Polito told us he is very excited about the tentative offer. "I think a big part of the next superintendent's job is going to be implementing that plan, so the next several years are going to be about building budgets and that fits in line with my background."

If the proposal is approved, Polito would take over on July 1. Earlier this month, Dr. Badams submitted his retirement letter, effective June 30. He has accepted a superintendent position at Administrative Unit #70, a school district serving Hanover New Hampshire and Norwich, Vermont.

School district officials say they're taking the unusual step of choosing a superintendent from within, who has not been a classroom educator, in order to keep continuity on the financial recovery issue. Erie's Public Schools are still waiting for a response from the state on a request for 31.8 million dollars to help the district recover from chronic under-funding.

School board President Frank Petrungar, Jr. said after several meetings on the search the board believed this was they way to go, to maintain continuity with the recovery process."He'll take not only Jay's vision, which Jay had, but he's also got his own vision too, which is a good one. So moving forward, I think that's going to work best for Erie's Public Schools," Petrungar said.

District solicitor Tim Wachter told Erie News Now that there is no legal requirement to advertise the position. The board is only required to give five days notice of the action before calling its special meeting.

Dr. Badams notified school district employees in a special memo sent early Saturday morning. He said. "Brian's financial and operations knowledge, along with (Assistant Superintendent) Bea Habursky's extensive educational experience will ensure the best possible outcome as we continue to work our way through our challenges. I will leave it to Brian to share his ideas and vision, and to Bea and the rest of our now rather small district leadership team to work with you to plan the way forward."