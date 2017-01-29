Crews battled an overnight fire on East 6th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on the 300 block of East 6th, near German.

It appears no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

However, one firefighter was treated for injuries at UPMC Hamot.

Luckily, there were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.