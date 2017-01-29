Update: Collision on Peach Street - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Update: Collision on Peach Street

Posted: Updated:

A woman suffered serious injuries when her car spun out of control on Peach street in Summit Township, Sunday afternoon.  Her vehicle was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. just north of Elk Creek Road.  State police say 55-year-old Lisa Huffman was heading north when she lost control and her car started to spin, and crossed the center-line.

The pickup truck, driven by 60-year-old George Markle was unable to stop, and slammed into the car's front bumper, sending it into a ditch.

Rescuers took Huffman to UPMC Hamot.  The driver of the truck was not hurt.  Both lanes of traffic were blocked for a time as emergency crews responded.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com