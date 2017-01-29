Update: Collision on Peach Street

A woman suffered serious injuries when her car spun out of control on Peach street in Summit Township, Sunday afternoon. Her vehicle was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. just north of Elk Creek Road. State police say 55-year-old Lisa Huffman was heading north when she lost control and her car started to spin, and crossed the center-line.

The pickup truck, driven by 60-year-old George Markle was unable to stop, and slammed into the car's front bumper, sending it into a ditch.

Rescuers took Huffman to UPMC Hamot. The driver of the truck was not hurt. Both lanes of traffic were blocked for a time as emergency crews responded.