Erie Diocese Celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

January 29th marks the start of National Catholic Schools Week. As the Erie Catholic Diocese’s schools get ready for big changes in the next school year, they’re taking this moment to show off their schools.

Chris Martin and his daughters, Isabella and Lily, toured Blessed Sacrament School. His girls currently attend Villa Maria Elementary, and after this year, the school will close.

"Still is a little shocking, this is kind of putting us out there that we have to find something,” he says.

Luckily, National Catholic Schools Week shows what the schools provide to current and future students.

"One of the things we like to say at Blessed Sacrament School is, "Kindness is cool at Blessed Sacrament School" so we like to show that off and tell everybody what a wonderful atmosphere this is for their students their kids,” says principal Jane Wagner.

Last February, the Catholic Diocese released their new plan to reform their current schools, called “Building in Truth and Love” plan. The plan is similar to a public school district, with all students learning the same curriculum. However, it still allows schools to be unique.

"Catholic schools are so different than any other kind of school, because in each school each student is given the opportunity to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ,” says Bishop Lawrence Persico, with the Diocese of Erie.

"Not having God as a part of your learning, when I was in my public school it was different. But now having God, it's an amazing experience,” says Blessed Sacrament 8th grader, Michaela Hawkins.

National Catholic Schools Week also shows of the students’ academic success within the classroom, and what they’re looking forward to in the future.

Part of the new plan rolling out next year, the Diocese says they're going to start focusing on middle schools, and specifically science in the classroom.

The science lab at Blessed Sacrament is getting an upgrade, along with the 5 other schools included in the new plan.

“So the plans are in place for this summer to go into those 6 schools and to do whatever they need to do in that school to have a real science lab,” says Jane.

For all those reasons, Chris is making sure his girls stick with catholic schools.

"It kind of ingrains something different, something you can't put your hand on… it makes them a more well-rounded kind of a student and person for the rest of their lives,” he says.

For more information about how National Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated locally, click here.