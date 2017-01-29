Erie Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Convenience Store

Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday.

It happened at the Circle K on Glenwood Park Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and carrying a silver handgun held up the store clerk.

He left with cash and about 30 packs of cigarettes in a gray Circle K bag.

Police say the suspect was last seen running east on 29th Street.

No one was hurt.