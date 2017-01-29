People In Erie Stand In Solidarity Against Travel Ban

Voices rang out in protest at Dobbins Landing, as locals stood in solidarity against President Donald Trump's executive order, saying they want others to be welcomed to the U.S. as they have been.

"I yearn to become a medical doctor since I was a little child growing up in the refugee camp," Dom Acharya was the first refugee to speak to the hundreds in attendance of the rally.

Forced from his native in Bhutan to a refugee camp in Nepal, Dom Acharya came here in 2008. He's a student at Mercyhurst University close to fulfilling his American dream.

"Being free, being able to have citizenship, being able to be proud of your country. That's what American Dream is to me," said Archarya.

But his dream has wavered since President Trump took office.

"To have to worry and be living in fear of fellow immigrants who are legally trying to come to the U.S. It's not right," he said.

"I think it's nerve-wracking to see that his message as soon as he gets to in office, to speak against the Muslim and the refugee community who many have fled their home country for safety," said Maitham Basha-Agha, a refugee from Iraq.

Basha-Agha fled Iraq when he was 12, escaping the terrors of Saddam Hussein.

Rehab Nabil and her husband moved to America several years ago from Egypt. Although they fear the president's order, they feel acceptance from fellow Americans.

"People didn't accept me as I looked like [Muslim] in the beginning, but as I worked three years for them, they changed," said Nabil.

While Donald Trump is our president, they still have hope that he will listen to the people's voices.

"I think things will get better because we're not a tyranny," said Archarya.

"We're all standing up in what we believe, and what do you have here you have whites, blacks, Muslims, Christian. We're all coming together, as one united, this is what America is about," said Basha-Agha.

People at Dobbins Landing were signing a petition to be sent to Republican Congressman Mike Kelly asking him to let the president know that Erie stands with immigrants and refugees.