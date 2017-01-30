Jury Selection Begins for First of Five Murder Suspects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Selection Begins for First of Five Murder Suspects

One of the five people charged in the death of two teens is set to stand trial.

Lawyers will begin Monday morning picking a jury for 21-year-old Darion Eady. Hes charged with the 2015 murder of Elijah Jackson.
Police say Eady was among a group of suspects who fired into a crowd of up to a hundred people during a drive-by shooting.

Eady will be standing trial alone, without his original four co-defendants in the case. Eady's trial was separated from the other four after a pre-trial motion was granted saying his case had little to do with the others. The four other co-defendants, Jahaun Jones, Keshawn Mclaurin, Demond Mitchell and Stephen Russell, are all facing murder charges for the death of Shakur Franklin, and wounding four others.

The prosecution is expected to bring some pretty strong evidence against Eady in this case, including a .22 caliber handgun that was found at the scene with Eady's DNA on it.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin as soon as a jury is seated.

