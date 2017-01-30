HANDS: Giving You the Business

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Service, or HANDS, is a private non-profit that has provided affordable housing for 50 years.

The agency has been the driving force behind more than three dozen housing developments in five counties in northwestern Pennsylvania, with funding coming from a combination of government funds and private investment.

HANDS has plenty on its plate, trying to stretch available dollars while overseeing 930 apartments, townhouses and homes around the region.

The mission is to make sure seniors, the disabled, and working families have access to safe, affordable housing.

President-CEO Charles Scalise said, "It is really that they are moderate to low income folks. They are families and individuals that just struggle with the cost of rent and utilities."

HANDS works to make that struggle a bit easier.