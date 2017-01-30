EIT Opens New Auto Body Repair Lab

Before you know it, high school graduation will be here, and it's the time many seniors are wondering, “What’s next?” Erie Institute of Technology recently opened a new hands-on auto body training facility on West 13th Street in Erie, which could be the answer.

The new lab is essentially a fully operation auto body shop. It has all the necessary tools for students to train, including a straightening machine, and even a paint booth.

If you’re interested in a program like this, expect being hands on training for more than half of the program. During the training, you’ll complete the same works as if you already had a job at a real shop.

So, what are the nuts and bolts of a program like this? The concepts you could learn are bumper repair, movable glass repair and replacement, full-frame construction and repair, how to use hydraulic equipment, among many other things.

If you need a little more convincing that this might be a good direction to go into, the job outlook is looking promising.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the need for auto body and glass repairers is growing at a faster than average pace. Of course, how much does it pay is on the minds of many. BLS says the median salary for this kind of work is near $40,000, and has an average of $19 dollars and hour.

If you’re afraid a program like this might take some time, EIT says the program in only 12 months long to get the full diploma.

For more information on EIT’s program, click here.